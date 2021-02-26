Left Menu

Tough U.S. climate stance could help Canada defy critics, boost emissions targets

U.S. President Joe Biden's aggressive stance on tackling climate change is likely to help Canada overcome resistance in its western oil patch as it aims to beef up its own greenhouse gas emissions targets, a move critics say is long overdue. Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer and one of the highest emitters on a per capita basis.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 03:09 IST
Tough U.S. climate stance could help Canada defy critics, boost emissions targets
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden's aggressive stance on tackling climate change is likely to help Canada overcome resistance in its western oil patch as it aims to beef up its own greenhouse gas emissions targets, a move critics say is long overdue.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer and one of the highest emitters on a per capita basis. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stresses the environment is a priority, Canada has failed to meet any of its climate pledges amid resistance from politicians who say the targets threaten the oil industry's future. "It's going to be a very strong argument when we're told we're going too far, too fast. We'll say we have to keep up with our biggest trading partner," said a senior source familiar with Canadian government thinking who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Ottawa released a raft of climate measures last December, including a planned carbon tax increase, a clean fuel standard and a hydrogen strategy. The government has set a target of cutting emissions 30% below 2005 levels by 2030, and said a reduction in the range of 32% to 40% might be possible. The Paris climate agreement foresees countries announcing additional cuts this year, but Canada's depend in part on "additional things we can do with the United States to accelerate the work," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Wednesday.

Aligning with the United States is likely to speed up progress on deploying more zero-emissions electric vehicles and cutting methane emissions related to the oil and gas industry, he said. Both measures would help reduce emissions. "The focus for us over the next few months is going to be looking at how we can go farther... what we can work on together with the United States," he said.

Biden and Trudeau talked on Tuesday and committed to increasing the speed and scale of action addressing climate change. Ultimately both countries aim to reduce net emissions of climate-warming greenhouse gases to zero by 2050. Biden's tougher stance kills off the argument that Canada could put itself at a disadvantage against the United States by moving forward on climate action, said Ian Thomson, president of Advanced Biofuels Canada.

"In some respects, Canada will be the laggard," he added. Ottawa continues to subsidize the oil and gas industry, infuriating environmental campaigners who argue the country should be concentrating on clean tech and renewable energy solutions instead.

"There's a huge discrepancy that Canada is always facing, that blind spot when it comes to an oil and gas industry that remains unchecked," said Eddy Pérez of Climate Action Network Canada. For all the talk of Biden helping Canada, Ottawa is aware his policies could run aground in the U.S. Senate or the courts, said the senior Canadian source.

"As much as him moving fast will allow us to keep the pace or maybe accelerate the pace, the contrary ... will also be a problem for us," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam, sources say

Mitsubishi Corp has decided to pull out of the Vinh Tan 3 power plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the companys thinking on the matter told Reuters, as it shifts away from carbon intensive businesses in the face of climate change. ...

Coal scam case: CBI conducts raids at multiple properties of businessman in Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has conducted raids at multiple properties of a businessman in Kolkata in connection with the coal scam case, said sources. Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this busi...

Myanmar security forces disperse anti-coup protesters

Security forces in Myanmars largest city on Friday fired warning shots and beat truncheons against their shields while moving to disperse more than 1,000 anti-coup protesters. The demonstrators had gathered in front of a popular shopping ma...

Israel says it has vaccinated 50% of its population against COVID-19

Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 50 of its 9.3 million population, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday.Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021