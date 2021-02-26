New board of Taumata Arowai water regulator appointed

Major water reform has taken a step closer with the appointment of the inaugural board of the Taumata Arowai water services regulator, Hon Nanaia Mahuta says.

Former Director-General of Health and respected public health specialist Dame Karen Poutasi will chair the inaugural board of Crown agency Taumata Arowai.

"Dame Karen brings considerable experience in governance and management as Director-General of Health and Chief Executive of NZQA, as well as her crucial experience as a member of the Havelock North Drinking Water Inquiry panel," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"This tragic water contamination incident was a major driver for legislation, including the establishment of an independent regulator, to assure safer drinking water and more efficient wastewater and stormwater networks for New Zealanders."

A medical doctor, Dame Karen is currently serving as Commissioner of Waikato District Health Board, and Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccination and Immunisation Governance Group.

Appointed also to the Board are Troy Brockbank, Riki Ellison, Brian Hanna, Dr Virginia Hope, Loretta Lovell, and Anthony Wilson.

"The Board has a highly experienced mix of those representing public health, water infrastructure, and te ao Māori, in addition to considerable governance experience.

"There is continuity in the kaupapa with previous involvement not just in the Havelock North Inquiry but also with Te Mana o Te Wai/Kāhui Wai Māori and the Three Waters Reform Committee and Taumata Arowai Steering Board," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Taumata Arowai will become a legal entity on 1 March and will become fully operational as a regulator with the enactment of the Water Services Bill, currently before Parliament's Health Select Committee.

"The establishment of Taumata Arowai is one of three pillars of the Government's Three Waters Reform programme, alongside the regulatory reforms outlined in the Water Services Bill, and the reforms to water delivery services.

These reforms are intended to address issues and opportunities that were highlighted by the Government Inquiry into the Havelock North Drinking Water, and in the Government's Three Waters Review."

At its introduction, Minister Mahuta outlined how the Bill strikes a balance between incentivising drinking water suppliers to take responsibility for their supplies and giving Taumata Arowai a modern regulatory framework to promote good practice, compliance, and enforcement.

Until the enactment of the Bill, anticipated to pass by mid-2021, the Ministry of Health remains responsible for drinking water regulation.

(With Inputs from New Zealand government Press Release)