Kisan Congress protests outside agri minister's house, demands withdrawal of farm laws

Kisan Congress protests outside agri minister's house, demands withdrawal of farm lawsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:58 IST
All India Kisan Congress members protested outside Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's residence here against the Centre's three farm laws on Friday and demanded their withdrawal.
Kisan Congress vice president Surendra Solanki said protesters surrounded the residence of the agriculture minister in an ''attempt to awaken the sleeping government'' over the plight of farmers.
Ever since the enactment of the ''three black laws'', the Kisan Congress has stood with the farmers and supported their cause, he said.
''The farmers will fight till the end and the government should meet their demands and withdraw the three black laws,'' Solanki said.
Some activists were briefly detained during the protest.
