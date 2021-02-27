Left Menu

Need for maintaining caution to overcome pandemic: Home Secretary to states, UTs

After extending COVID-19 guidelines till March 31, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to all states and Union Territories and said there is a need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance to fully overcome the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 09:04 IST
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

After extending COVID-19 guidelines till March 31, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to all states and Union Territories and said there is a need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance to fully overcome the pandemic. Urging the officials to ensure the compliance of the guidelines, Bhalla said, "All activities have been permitted, subject to following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by respective administrative Ministry and Department as well as the SOPs which are to be issued by the States and UTs."

He further reiterated that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. "As you are aware, the number of active and new cases in the country has substantially declined over the last few months. However, there is need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance so as to fully overcome the pandemic," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

