Left Menu

On Ravidas Jayanti, Mayawati accuses BJP, Cong of 'neglecting' Dalit, Adivasi saints

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress of 'always neglecting saints and great men born in Dalit, Adivasi and OBC sections of the society'.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:33 IST
On Ravidas Jayanti, Mayawati accuses BJP, Cong of 'neglecting' Dalit, Adivasi saints
BSP chief Mayawati (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress of 'always neglecting saints and great men born in Dalit, Adivasi and OBC sections of the society'. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took to Twitter to pay tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

"On the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas ji, who gave the immortal message of 'mann changa to kathauti mein Ganga', best wishes to the millions of followers in the country and world. Satguru spent his entire life in an attempt to turn man into a human being," the BSP chief tweeted. "Congress and BJP, had always neglected saints and great men born in Dalit, Adivasi and OBC sections of the society and instead of giving them respect, they had shown contempt for such great men," she said.

Recalling the works done in honour of Ravidas during her government's tenure, she said that her government had named Bhadohi district after him but it was changed by the previous Samajwadi Party government due to "casteist mentality". "Under the BSP government formed in the state four times, a lot of effort was made to realise the dreams of Santguru Ravidasji, and the work done in public interest and public welfare in his honour is not hidden from anyone. It will be appropriate if the central and state governments do good for the society and country by following the path shown by him," she added.

Mayawati promised that once her party comes to power, Bhadohi will be renamed as Sant Ravidas Nagar. Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021