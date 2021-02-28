Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh - state TV

Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh - state TVReuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 00:28 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi militia said on Saturday it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh, Saudi state television reported.
The coalition also said it had detected the launch of a number of explosive-laden drones from Houthi territory. One heading towards the nearby town of Jazan was intercepted and destroyed, and a number of others were being monitored, the state news agency SPA said on Twitter.
