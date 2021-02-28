Left Menu

'Feeling really special', says Aparna Reddy after PM Modi answered her question in Mann Ki Baat

After her question was answered during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Aparna Reddy, who hails from Punjab, expressed her happiness, stating that she was in a "state of a sock" as well as feeling "really special".

ANI | Mohali | Updated: 28-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:51 IST
Aparna Reddy speaking to ANI in Punjab on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After her question was answered during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Aparna Reddy, who hails from Punjab, expressed her happiness, stating that she was in a "state of a sock" as well as feeling "really special". During the programme, Reddy asked the Prime Minister if there was something he missed out on during these long years as then Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

On this, Prime Minister Modi said he regret that could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil. "I thought about the question and felt that - it is a regret of sorts that I could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil. It is a beautiful language and popular across the world. Many people told me about the qualities of Tamil literature and the depths of Tamil poetry," he said.

"India is the land of many such languages that are symbols of its culture and pride," he added. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "I did not know that my question would be chosen by our dear Prime Minister. I was at a wedding when somebody called and told me that Modi ji has answered my question. And, I was in a state of a sock. I liked what Modi ji answered."

"I have been reading the articles and I think earlier he mentioned in 2018 that he regrets not learning the ancient Tamil language. I feel really special that my question has been answered by Modi ji," added Reddy. (ANI)

