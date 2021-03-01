U.S. disappointed by Iran move on nuclear talks, remains ready to engage - White House

U.S. disappointed by Iran move on nuclear talks, remains ready to engage - White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 01:22 IST
The United States on Sunday said it was disappointed that Iran had ruled out an informal meeting to discuss ways to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but said it remained ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy on the issue.
"While we are disappointed at Iran's response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with JCPOA commitments," a White House spokeswoman said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal.
She said Washington would be consulting with its P5+1 partners, the four other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — China, France, Russia, United Kingdom - plus Germany on the best way forward.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany tightens border checks to keep out virus variants
France seeking to ban far-right, anti-migrant group
Rugby-We're ticking the boxes, says France coach Galthie after Ireland win
Germany's Soeder says new border entry checks have no time limit
Rugby-France march on with rare Six Nations win in Dublin