Left Menu

Ward boy arrested for molesting female COVID patient in Maharashtra's Thane

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested a ward boy at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID-19 Centre in Thane for allegedly molesting a woman patient on February 28.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:52 IST
Ward boy arrested for molesting female COVID patient in Maharashtra's Thane
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested a ward boy at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID-19 Centre in Thane for allegedly molesting a woman patient on February 28. Police in an official statement said that a case has been registered against the ward boy at Bazarpeth Police Station in Kalyan.

"In a shocking incident, a female COVID-19 positive patient had arrived at KDMC Covid Centre in Kalyan to admit herself for treatment. Here, she alleges, that a ward boy molested her while she awaited treatment. After filing a complaint, now an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested," the statement said. It added that the victim informed her husband about the incident via a telephone call and cried out for help, following which the ward boy fled the scene.

"Further investigation in the case is underway," police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonowal govt to return to power with bigger mandate: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Sarbananda Sonowal government will return to power in Assam for the second time with a bigger mandate as people of the state dont want to disturb the ongoing development process.Singh also s...

Wheat procurement may rise 10 pc at 427 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 marketing year

Wheat procurement is estimated to rise 9.56 per cent at 427.36 lakh tonne during 2021-22 rabi marketing season on record production, the government said on Tuesday.Wheat is a major rabi winter-sown crop. Harvesting starts from end of this m...

Vernon Jordan, U.S. civil rights activist and lawyer, dies at age 85

Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, his law firm confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. Jordan, who...

Maha: Aurangabad sub inspector nabbed for bribery

A sub inspector attached to Pishor police station in Aurangabad was nabbed for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person in connection with a POCSO Act case, an official said on Tuesday.An official identified the PSI as Ranjit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021