Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow

Turkey and Egypt could negotiate a maritime demarcation agreement in the eastern Mediterranean if their ties, which have been strained, allow for such a move, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Last month, Egypt announced the start of a bid round for oil and natural gas exploration and exploitation in 24 blocks including some in the Mediterranean.

Advertisement

Speaking at a news conference with his Georgian counterpart in Ankara, Cavusoglu said Egypt's exploration bids had respected Turkey's continental shelf and that Ankara viewed this positively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)