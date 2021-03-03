Left Menu

Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:12 IST
Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Turkey and Egypt could negotiate a maritime demarcation agreement in the eastern Mediterranean if their ties, which have been strained, allow for such a move, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Last month, Egypt announced the start of a bid round for oil and natural gas exploration and exploitation in 24 blocks including some in the Mediterranean.

Speaking at a news conference with his Georgian counterpart in Ankara, Cavusoglu said Egypt's exploration bids had respected Turkey's continental shelf and that Ankara viewed this positively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US will engage China from position of strength: Blinken will say in foreign policy speech

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first major foreign policy speech on Wednesday would describe the US relationship with China as the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century and say that Washington will engage Beijing from a po...

N.Ireland's position 'rock solid' in UK, says Johnson, promising to fix post-Brexit trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would leave nothing off the table in talks with the European Union to improve post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, saying the provinces position in the United Kingdom was rock solid...

Mozilla, Internet Society flag concerns over new social media rules

Mozilla and the US-based Internet Society have expressed concerns over the new IT rules for social media platforms, saying the rules could harm end-to-end encryption, substantially increase surveillance, promote automated filtering and prom...

Closure of 1.5 mn schools due to COVID-19 impacted 247 mn children in India: UNICEF study

Closure of 1.5 million schools due to coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns in 2020 impacted 247 million children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools in India, a UNICEF report has found.Globally, schools for more than 16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021