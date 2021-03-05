Left Menu

'Indians are leaders in caring for environment': PM Modi receives CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

Receiving the prestigious CERA Week Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said people of India are the leaders when it comes to caring for the environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:44 IST
'Indians are leaders in caring for environment': PM Modi receives CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While receiving the prestigious CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said people of India are the leaders when it comes to caring for the environment. "This award recognises environmental leadership. It is commonly said that the best way to show is through action. There's no doubt that when it comes to caring for the environment, the people of India are the leaders, and it has been the case for centuries." the Prime Minister said while delivering the keynote address at the award ceremony via video-conferencing.

"It is with great humility that I accept the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. I dedicate this award to the people of our great Motherland, India. I dedicate this award to the glorious tradition of our land that has shown the way when it comes to caring for the environment," he added. PM Modi also remembered the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion and said in Gandhi, India has one of the greatest environment champions to have ever lived.

"If humanity had followed the path given by him, we would not have faced several problems we face today. I would urge all of you to visit Mahatma's home in the coastal city of Porbandar. Next to his home, you will get very practical lessons on water conversations such as underground water tanks constructed over 200 years ago!" he added. The Prime Minister further commented climate change and calamities are interlinked and suggested two ways to fight them. "One is through policies, laws, rules and orders. These have their own importance. For example, India is working to increase its share of natural gas from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. LNG is being promoted as fuel. We also launched a National Hydrogen Mission for use of hydrogen as a fuel,' he said.

"The second is behavioural change. It is the most powerful way to fight these challenges!" he added. Calling on people to fix themselves, PM Modi further remarked that by doing so the world will be a better place to live. "This spirit of behavioural change is a key part of our traditional habits which teach us consumption with compassion," he added.

The CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award recognises the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM slams AAP for walking out of Assembly before resolution seeking repeal of farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party AAP for once again walking out of the state Assembly before the resolution seeking repeal of the farm laws was put to vote. Hitting out at the AAP, Ca...

Bengal poll : LF -Cong-ISF alliance announce seats to be contested in first two phases

The Grand Alliance of the Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front ISF announced the seats they will contest in the first two phases of the assembly election in West Bengal.The Left Front will contest in the largest number of 40 seats ...

HC forms expert panel to discuss on treatment, therapy to rare diseases patients

The Delhi High Court has constituted an expert committee to assess and find solutions on various aspects, including how to immediately provide treatment and therapy options to patients suffering from rare diseases including Duchenne Muscula...

Political vendetta will not help in improving situation in J-K: Abdullah on ED summons to Mehbooba

Criticising the Enforcement Directorate summons to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Friday said political vendetta would not help in improving the situation in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021