Left Menu

Maharashtra, Delhi among eight States/UTs displaying upward trajectory in COVID-19 new cases

Eight States and Union Territories in India including Maharashtra and Delhi are displaying an upward trajectory in COVID-19 daily new cases, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:13 IST
Maharashtra, Delhi among eight States/UTs displaying upward trajectory in COVID-19 new cases
86 per cent of the new cases reported in six states. Image Credit: ANI

Eight States and Union Territories in India including Maharashtra and Delhi are displaying an upward trajectory in COVID-19 daily new cases, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. Among other states include Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Gujarat.

Eight states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average (2.29 per cent) whereas Maharashtra has the highest weekly positivity rate with 11.13 per cent. According to the health ministry, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases and they account for 86.25 per cent of the cases reported in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,599 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 11,141. It is followed by Kerala with 2,100 while Punjab reported 1,043 new cases. India's total active caseload has reached 1,88,747 today and the present active caseload now stands at 1.68 per cent of total positive cases.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country have surpassed 22 crores (22,19,68,271) and the national cumulative positivity rate currently stands at 5.06 per cent. More than 2.09 crore (2,09,89,010) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,76,633 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

"These include 69,85,911HCWs (1st dose), 35,47,548 HCWs (2nd dose), 66,09,537 FLWs (1st dose) and 2,13,559 FLWs (2nd Dose), 4,80,661 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 31,51,794 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years," the ministry said. 97 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Seven States account for 87.63 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (38). Punjab follows with 17 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in the last 24 hours. Eighteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura.

The Central Government has also deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. These teams interact with the state and UT authorities and get a firsthand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks if any.

Recently, the Centre rushed High-Level Public Health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of the recent spike in cases in these states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL: Ponting

Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday teased all-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who starred for India in the recent Test series against England. Axar and Ashwin together picked ...

NSFAS clarifies fake news on receiving R350 grant funding

The CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS, Andile Nongogo, has clarified incorrect information posted on Twitter, stating that those who are currently receiving the R350 grant do not qualify for NSFAS funding.NSFAS would li...

#IWantMyPinkBelt - a movement to unite the country for a safer tomorrow

Pink Belt Mission, a non-profit organization, is seeking the support of Indian citizens to sign a petition and make a plea to the government to help make the concept of a womens safety device into reality. The Pink Belt- is an idea of an as...

IPM India inches closer to its target of 40% representation of each gender in management roles by 2022

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd IPM India, a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. PMI, has announced that they have reached 33 representation of women in workforce by 2020, cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021