Left Menu

Sadananda Gowda to inaugurate 11th edition of India Chem-2021 on Wednesday

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, will on Wednesday, inaugurate the 11th edition of India Chem-2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:22 IST
Sadananda Gowda to inaugurate 11th edition of India Chem-2021 on Wednesday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, will on Wednesday, inaugurate the 11th edition of India Chem-2021. "India Chem is one of the largest composite events of the chemical and petrochemical sector in the Asia-Pacific Region. Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in association with FICCI, is organising the 11th edition of India Chem- 2021 during March 17-19th in New Delhi," read a release by the ministry.

During the India Chem-2021, events such as Global CEOs Round Table, Conclave on Global Chemical Industry: Special focus on Specialty Chemicals, Conclave on Global Petrochemical Industry in collaboration with GCC, Conclave on Global Agrochemical Industry, Capital Goods, Plant Machinery, Pumps and Valves and Processes Roundtable will be organised. On Friday, three bilateral events namely (i) India-Japan Chemical and Petrochemical Forum (ii) India-EU Chemical and Petrochemical Forum and (iii) India-US Chemical and Petrochemical Forum will be organized with the objective to enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities in the sector. (ANI)

India Chem-2021 with the theme of 'India: Global Manufacturing Hub for Chemicals and Petrochemicals' will showcase "tremendous" potential and supportive government policy for sustainable growth in the sector and provide a platform for domestic and international investors and other stakeholders to interact and forge alliances. This mega event will highlight the investment potential in Indian Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry especially in Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIRs) to transform India into a global manufacturing hub, stated the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...

Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police ...

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

AIUDF eyeing development of Assam, not CM's chair: Ajmal

Re-affirming that he was not in the race for the chief ministers post in Assam, All India United Democratic Front AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said his party would always stand for the states unity and development, and continue to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021