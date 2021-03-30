Left Menu

Financing agreements signed for sewage projects in Patna under Namami Gange

Financing agreements have been signed for the development of 100 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Digha and 50 MLD STP at Kankarbagh area of Bihar's Patna under the Hybrid Annuity based PPP model (HAM) under the aegis of the National Mission for Clean Ganga in New Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:24 IST
Financing agreements signed for the development ofMillion Litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) in Patna. . Image Credit: ANI

Financing agreements have been signed for the development of 100 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Digha and 50 MLD STP at Kankarbagh area of Bihar's Patna under the Hybrid Annuity based PPP model (HAM) under the aegis of the National Mission for Clean Ganga in New Delhi on Tuesday. The agreements were signed between PTC Financial Services Limited (PFS) and DK Sewage Project Private Limited - a Special Purpose Vehicle formed by V A Tech Wabag Limited.

PTC Financial Services Limited has agreed to fund Rs. 85.84 crore for the development of STPs in the form of long term debt. This is the second project financed by PFS under the HAM model of development. The first one was the Prayagraj sewage scheme under the One City-One Operator concept through HAM.

Ever since the inception of the HAM model the National Mission for Clean Ganga, has been adopting various progressive methods of development of wastewater treatment systems in the country. One City-One Operator HAM has already been implemented in major towns like Prayagraj, Kanpur, Mathura, Howrah-Bally-Baranagar etc.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, the Director-General of National Mission for Clean Ganga said, "We have started various sewerage projects in Patna. An important project among them is about the arrangement of sewerage infrastructure in the two big areas of Kankarbagh and Digha through which STP''s of having 150 MLD capacity will be built. In addition to it, a 450 km long sewage line will be constructed." Ashok Kumar Singh, the Executive Director (Projects), NMCG said, "This is a very important project for Patna where our nine projects are already being run. The total budget of the project is around 1200 crore."

Rajneesh Chopra, the Global Head - Business Development of VA TECH WABAG LTD. told ANI, "We are hundred per cent committed to clean Ganga and I feel that it's the first of its kind that has been initiated in the country. " Digha Kankarbagh sewage projects were sanctioned by National Mission for Clean Ganga under the World Bank funding component of the Namami Gange programme at Rs. 1,402.89 crore.

With the implementation of Digha and Kankarbagh sewage projects, all the zones of Patna city will be covered with a sewerage network and sewage treatment capacity. Under Namami Gange Programme, in Patna, 11 sewerage schemes development of sewage treatment capacity of 350 MLD along with laying of 1140.3 km sewerage network has been taken up at a total cost of Rs. 3,237 crore. (ANI)

