HAL denies having business links with Myanmar's military

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has denied having any business links with the military forces in Myanmar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:43 IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has denied having any business links with the military forces in Myanmar. The statement came after a UNHRC report on Myanmar and Stockholm International Peace and Research Institute Arms Transfers Database claimed that HAL supplied equipment to Myanmar's military from 2017-19.

"The report is factually incorrect. HAL has had no business dealings with Myanmar Defence Forces from 2017-2019. In fact, HAL did not have any business dealing even after 2019 with Myanmar till date," said a spokesperson from HAL on Wednesday. The intense scrutiny on arms transfers to Myanmar's military comes after it overthrew the democratically-elected government on February 1, brutally cracking down on peaceful protests that have killed over 500 people.

Several children and women are also among those who have been killed by the junta's offensive against anti-coup protests. The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals and entities affiliated with Myanmar's military, as well as some of Myanmar's conglomerates. The international community has broadly condemned the violence in Myanmar. (ANI)

