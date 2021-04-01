Three held for attempt to murder in Delhi's Seelampur

Three people have been arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area, police said. According to the police, the trio identified as Shawez, Sahil and Aman tried to kill a person named Kallu to settle down an old dispute on Wednesday.

One country-made pistol and one semi-automatic pistol have also been recovered from the accused, the police added. The victim, who had received a bullet injury, has been shifted to JP Hospital for treatment.

Shawez has previously been involved in another case of an attempt to murder. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

