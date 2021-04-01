Major fire breaks out in Delhi's Pitampura vegetable market

Many shops were gutted after a major fire broke out in the vegetable market in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday. According to the fire officials, a total of 40 shops out of 53 in the market have caught fire.

As many as nine fire tenders reached the spot and are currently trying to douse the flames. No loss of lives has been reported as of now. "The fire broke out due to a short circuit and no injuries have been reported as of now," said fire officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)