Left Menu

World Bank approves $105m project to strengthen urban services in Punjab, India

A major focus of the project will be on providing efficient water supply and sanitation services in Amritsar and Ludhiana, cities that are the engines of economic growth for the state of Punjab.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:28 IST
World Bank approves $105m project to strengthen urban services in Punjab, India
“Punjab’s rapid urbanization has been creating thirsty cities. Overexploitation of groundwater is the inevitable casualty,” said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India. Image Credit: PxHere

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a $105 million Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project to strengthen urban services in Amritsar and Ludhiana, the two largest cities in Punjab, India.

A major focus of the project will be on providing efficient water supply and sanitation services in Amritsar and Ludhiana, cities that are the engines of economic growth for the state of Punjab. The improvements in the water supply are expected to benefit more than 3 million people in 2025 and an estimated 5 million projected population in 2055. Industrial and commercial users would also benefit from the good quality reliable water supply.

Amritsar and Ludhiana get their water by pumping out groundwater from hundreds of bore wells dug up across the two cities. Pumping groundwater directly from these bore wells leads to significant water loss and wastage as households are not incentivized to save. Studies have also revealed that Amritsar district's groundwater is contaminated with arsenic and Ludhiana's groundwater with nitrates and other heavy metals. The project will shift water supply from rapidly depleting and highly contaminated groundwater sources, to a centralized treatment plant drawing water from local canals (surface water sources). This shift is likely to have significant health benefits, studies have shown.

The project will finance all new raw water systems, water treatment plants, transmission systems, and reservoirs to supply clean water to cover entire cities under a Design; Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) contract. The DBOT operator will manage the operations and maintenance of these water supply systems under the direct supervision of the municipal corporations in the two cities through city-level water utilities.

"Punjab's rapid urbanization has been creating thirsty cities. Overexploitation of groundwater is the inevitable casualty," said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India. "This project aims to tackle the challenge of urbanization and ensure access to sustainable and safe water for Amritsar and Ludhiana. The focus is on municipal capabilities to plan, finance, and deliver services and to tap into the potential of surface water."

The Government of Punjab has launched several initiatives to address urban service delivery gaps and strengthen the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state. The state has devolved authority and responsibility for infrastructure development and service delivery to large municipal corporations. Several schemes to improve waste management, water supply, sewerage, street lighting, and public transport are presently underway.

"The Government of Punjab has prioritized urban reforms and investments to address rising urban challenges. Through this project we hope to address the broader governance and institutional gaps at multiple levels of the local government system in Amritsar and Ludhiana for an effective and responsive, and over time, efficient municipal service delivery in the two cities," said Yarissa Lyngdoh Sommer, Senior Urban Specialist and World Bank's Task Team Leader for the project.

Focus on administrative and e-governance improvements, especially those with a public interface (such as improved systems for permits, payments, and grievance redress), will benefit the users of municipal services in both cities.

The project will also provide sub-grants to all the municipal corporations in Punjab to finance critical non-medical interventions that address impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, and to improve their readiness to tackle disasters.

The $105 million loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a final maturity of 12.5 years including a grace period of three years.

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 71.07 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in 30 assembly seats where polling is underway for

second phase....

Rajasthan Information Commission penalises official for not disclosing details sought in RTI query

The Rajasthan Information Commission RIC has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on a government official for not providing information sought in an RTI query, officials said on Thursday.An applicant of Ramganj Mandi in Kota had filed an RTI query ...

U'kd HC comes to aid of US woman serving jail term for entering India without visa

The Uttarakhand High Court has reduced the four-year jail term of a woman from the USA caught for coming to India without valid documents to eleven months in prison. On a petition by US citizen Farida Malik challenging a lower court judgeme...

India's digital IDs for land could exclude poor, indigenous communities

By Rina Chandran April 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Plans by the Indian government to assign digital identification numbers to plots of land could exclude rural and indigenous people who do not hold titles, and further marginalise those w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021