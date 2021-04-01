Woman gangraped in front of her husband in Agra, one arrested

A man has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with an alleged gangrape case that took place in Agra on March 29. "A woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Agra on March 29. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident," said SP City, Agra, Botre Rohan Pramod.

"Efforts are on to nab the other accused," he added. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

