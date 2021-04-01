Left Menu

Chairman NMDC visits Maharashtra Governor to commemorate Merchant Navy Week

Shri Kumar also gave a detailed account of the merchant marine infrastructure of India and various recent developments and progress made in the maritime sector.

The delegation of Central National Maritime Day Celebrations Committee (NMDC) headed by Shri Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping and Chairman NMDC (Central) Committee visited Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, for Flag Pinning Ceremony and to commemorate the beginning of Merchant Navy Week starting from 31st March to 05th April 2021 at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Shri Amitabh Kumar felicitated the Governor by pinning the first miniature flag on his wearing apparel and sought his blessings for starting the weeklong celebrations.

While interacting with the delegates, the Hon'ble Governor elaborated the vast maritime history of India and stressed the importance of the merchant navy for maintaining the supply chain in India during the challenging Covid time too. He expressed his deep concerns for the maritime education in India and the safety and security of the Seafarers at sea. He gave his greetings and best wishes to the NMDC (Central) Committee, all the stakeholders of the maritime industry and Seafarers for the celebration of the Merchant Navy week ahead.

Shri Kumar informed that "Since 1964, National Maritime Day is celebrated on 5th April as on this day in 1919, the first Indian Steamship "S.S. LOYALTY" of M/s. Scindia Steam, Navigation Co. Ltd., Mumbai, ventured into International Water on her maiden voyage from Mumbai to London (UK). This year Merchant Navy Week will be celebrated to highlight the role and to promote the development of the Shipping Industry in all its aspects by diffusion of knowledge and information to the public and to recognize the services of seafarers and services of any other persons connected in promotion and development of National shipping Industry and other allied matters."

Shri Kumar also gave a detailed account of the merchant marine infrastructure of India and various recent developments and progress made in the maritime sector. He informed that various functions like a webinar on the 'Sustainable Shipping beyond covid 19'& 'Maritime History of India' will be organized on 1st and 3rd April respectively. The grand finale event will be celebrated on 5th April 2021. During this celebration, various awards will be conferred on the meritorious Persons and Institutions in the Maritime sector.

The officers from the Directorate General of Shipping, Shipping Corporation of India and heads of various Unions in the maritime sector attended the programme.

The NMDC is set up for organizing and co-coordinating various programmes for the celebrations of the National Maritime Day/Merchant Navy Flag Day. The Committee consists of representatives of Ship Owners, Seafarers, Port Trusts, Maritime State Governments, and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

