Left Menu

Finance Ministry releases ₹45,000Cr as devolution to States in FY 2020-21

The Ministry of Finance has released these amounts to share the revenue buoyancy seen in Q4 2020-21 and in the true spirit of fiscal federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:16 IST
Finance Ministry releases ₹45,000Cr as devolution to States in FY 2020-21
 The additional amount of ₹45,000 crores was released in two instalments of ₹14,500 crores and ₹30,500 crores. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Finance, Government of India, released ₹45,000 crores as additional devolution to States in FY 2020-21. This is an increase of 8.2% over RE 2020-21. As per RE 2020-21, ₹5,49,959 crore, being 41% of the shareable pool of taxes and duties were estimated to be released to the States. However, the Ministry of Finance has devolved an amount of ₹5,94,996 crore, based on the initial estimates of the shareable pool that would be collected in 2020-21.

The Ministry of Finance has released these amounts to share the revenue buoyancy seen in Q4 2020-21 and in the true spirit of fiscal federalism. The additional amount of ₹45,000 crores was released in two instalments of ₹14,500 crores and ₹30,500 crores. ₹14,500 crores were released along with the 14th regular instalment of devolution on 26th March 2021, whereas the second instalment of ₹30,500 crores was released to the States on 31st March 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanons central bank said in a statement on Thursday it is ready to facilitate an audit process by Alvarez Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6.Also Read World Bank, EU, UN say agreem...

Romanian tech start-up uses GameStop frenzy to raise interest in billboards

At the height of GameStops Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy this year, Romanian tech start-up TPS Engage ran an 18 meme ad about the video game retailer on a digital billboard in Times Square.The ad, which ran for one hour and said GME G...

West Bengal elections: 71.07 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in 30 assembly seats where polling is underway for

second phase....

Rajasthan Information Commission penalises official for not disclosing details sought in RTI query

The Rajasthan Information Commission RIC has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on a government official for not providing information sought in an RTI query, officials said on Thursday.An applicant of Ramganj Mandi in Kota had filed an RTI query ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021