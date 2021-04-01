Mukhmeet S. Bhatia takes over charge of Director General of ESIC

Shri Mukhmeet S. Bhatia, IAS took over the charge of Director General of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India at its Headquarters today in New Delhi.

Shri Bhatia is an IAS officer of the 1990 batch of Jharkhand cadre. Earlier, he has worked as the Additional Secretary in the Dept. of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. He has got vast experience in governance and management of District & State level Organisations. He has also served as the Principal Secretary in the Dept. of Labour & Employment and Women & Child Development in the Government of Jharkhand.

Shri Bhatia holds an M.Phil in Defence & Strategic Studies from Madras University, Masters degree in Business Administration from the Faculty of Mgmt. Studies, University of Delhi and a Masters in International Development from Harvard University, Cambridge, USA. He is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. He has various research papers on Governance and Social Protection to his credit.

