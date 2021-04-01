Left Menu

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dedicates to Services 3rd Joint Logistics Node in Mumbai

This initiative would accrue advantages in terms of saving of manpower, economise utilisation of resources, besides financial savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:47 IST
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dedicates to Services 3rd Joint Logistics Node in Mumbai
These JLNs will provide integrated logistics cover to the Armed Forces for their small arms ammunition, rations, fuel, general stores, civil hired transport, aviation clothing, spares and also engineering support in an effort to synergise their operational efforts. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

All future wars will be conducted by Tri-Service in an integrated manner. To enable our Armed Forces to conduct successful operations, it is essential that they be provided with sound logistics support during all stages of the war. Keeping these in mind, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat operationalised and dedicated to the Services 3rd Joint Logistics Node (JLN) in Mumbai through video conferencing from New Delhi on April 01, 2021.

These JLNs will provide integrated logistics cover to the Armed Forces for their small arms ammunition, rations, fuel, general stores, civil hired transport, aviation clothing, spares and also engineering support in an effort to synergise their operational efforts. Speaking on the occasion, General Bipin Rawat said, "Establishment and operationalisation of JLNs is a very important first step in the direction of logistics integration of our three Services. Acceptance of each other's limitations and learning from each other's strengths and best practices is essential to help improve the functioning and efficacy of these nodes."

This initiative would accrue advantages in terms of saving of manpower, economise utilisation of resources, besides financial savings. The CDS also complimented the 'Tri-Yodhas' on this occasion who put in their heart and soul to make this node operational and said, "I call upon everyone to continue to strive for excellence in our endeavour to become a fully integrated, modern and self-sufficient future-ready force." The successful functioning of these three JLNs would prove to be important stepping stones for the opening of more JLNs in different parts of the country.

The JLN would enhance joint inter-operability between the Services and go a long way in improving the logistics processes of the Armed Forces in accordance with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's directions to enhance the jointness among the three Services. This important milestone is a harbinger of further strengthening of integrated logistics in the Armed Forces and will enable them to operate in all areas and across all spectrum of warfare seamlessly.

The CDS also emphasised the need to work towards greater logistics integration with national logistics, which has been provided renewed impetus in the recent past by saying it would help the Armed Forces to take benefit from the infrastructural and logistics improvements taking place at the national level. "Through this, we will bring to bear the actual 'Whole of the Nation' effort on our adversaries, he added. He also urged the Services to put-in concerted efforts to achieve cost-cutting as well as modernisation.

The Joint Operations Division (JOD) under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (Hq IDS) actively pursued and enabled the establishment of the JLNs as the first concrete step towards logistics integration of the Tri-Service. Government Sanction Letter for the establishment of JLNs in Mumbai, Guwahati and Port Blair was signed on October 12, 2020. The JLNs in Guwahati and Tri-Services, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Port Blair were operationalised on January 01, 2021.

Presence of senior officers from the three Services during the inauguration of JLN which was conducted virtually reflected the true essence of Tri-Service integration. The Standing Operating Procedure of the JLN was also e-released by General Bipin Rawat on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO slams Europe's 'unacceptably slow' COVID vaccine rollout

The rollout of vaccines in Europe is unacceptably slow, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, delivering a damning evaluation on the regions Covid response, amid a worrying surge in infections. According to a statement from the b...

Madras HC rejects Raja's plea for urgent hearing of petition against EC order

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed DMK MP A Rajas plea for urgent hearing of a writ petition challenging the order of the Election Commission, which barred him from canvassing for 48 hours, besides removed him from the list of star...

South African health regulator registers J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson Johnson said on Thursday that South Africas health regulator had registered its COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for deliveries to start in the second quarter.The registration of JJs vaccine is a boost for the country worst affecte...

NC condemns attack on BJP leader's house, expresses sympathy with slain cop's family

The National Conference NC Thursday condemned the attack on a BJP leaders house in the outskirts of the city and expressed sympathies with the family of a policeman killed in the incident.NC vice president Omar Abdullah expressed unison wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021