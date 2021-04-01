Left Menu

MP Minister Govind Singh Rajput tests positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Revenue and Transport Govind Singh Rajput has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister for Revenue and Transport Govind Singh Rajput (Image Courtesy: @GSRajput_18). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Revenue and Transport Govind Singh Rajput has tested positive for COVID-19. Rajput himself confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday and urged the people, who came to his contact recently, to get themselves tested.

"I got myself tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. I got the reports today and I have tested positive for coronavirus. I request people who came to my contact to get themselves tested," the Madhya Pradesh Minister said in the video. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished Rajput a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

"The cabinet minister of Madhya Pradesh Govind Singh Rajput is unwell. I wish him a speedy recovery," Scindia tweeted. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Kamal Nath expressed his concern over the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a series of tweets, Kamal Nath said that the infection rate in cities like Bhopal and Indore is at its peak and the patients are complaining of the shortage of beds in the hospitals. "The government should take necessary and stringent steps immediately. They should implement the 'Test, Track and Treat' effectively," the former Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has 17,096 active cases of COVID-19. "As many as 2,74,429 people have recovered from the disease in the state while the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 3,986," the Ministry said. (ANI)

