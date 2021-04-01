Rakesh Singh appointed as new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike administrator

Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary (Water Resources Department), has been appointed as the administrator of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Singh took charge from the outgoing administrator and newly-appointed BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, at the Administrator's room, BBMP head office today.Special Commissioners and other officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

