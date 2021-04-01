Left Menu

Delhi schools won't hold physical classes except for Class 9-12, says govt

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that the schools in the national capital cannot hold physical classes for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders due to a continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases. However, the students of classes 9 to 12 can be called to schools only for providing academic guidance following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and with the consent of the parents.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that the schools in the national capital cannot hold physical classes for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders due to a continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases. However, the students of classes 9 to 12 can be called to schools only for providing academic guidance following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and with the consent of the parents. According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Education, students of any class should not be called physically in schools for the Academic session 2021-22 till further orders.

"However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1 for the students through digital modes for the Academic Session 2021-22," the notification read. The notification further said that the students of classes 9 and 12 (Session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to the students for Mid Term Examination/Pre-Board Examination/ Annual Examination/Board Examinations, Practical Examinations, Project work, Internal Assessment following the Standard Operating Procedure(SoP) for COVID safety and with the consent of the parents.

The Delhi government had shut schools in March 2020 due to COVID-19-induced lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the schools were reopened in Delhi for students of Class 10 and 12 on January 18 and for Class 9 and 11 on February 5. The national capital had on Thursday reported 2,790 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count to 6,43,686.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday to discuss the 'action plan' to curb the increase in the COVID-19 infection in the national capital. (ANI)

