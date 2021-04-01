Uttarakhand: Wheat crop spread across 25 acres destroyed by fire

Wheat crops spread across 25 acres of land in the Khatima area in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out here on Thursday, the fire department said.

"The fire is under control. There are no causalities in the incident so far, but as many as 20 families will be affected by the fire," the fire officer said.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)