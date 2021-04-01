Left Menu

Temperature in Delhi to rise further in next three days: IMD

As Delhi reeling under the heatwave, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the temperature in the national capital will gradually rise up to 37 degree Celsius in the next three days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:54 IST
Kuldeep Srivastava speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As Delhi reeling under the heatwave, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the temperature in the national capital will gradually rise up to 37 degree Celsius in the next three days. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD and head, regional weather forecasting Centre said: "Wind of average speed of 45 kilometre per hour is gusting for past three days in Delhi due to this, loo and heat are being experienced. This situation is also seen in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, North and East Rajasthan."

The month of March in 2021 was the warmest in the last 11 years. The national capital has been reeling under a "severe" heatwave and on the day of Holi and registered a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in the past 76 years, according to IMD. (ANI)

