U.S. State Department welcomes Friday meeting between Iran, world powers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States welcomes the meeting set to take place on Friday between Iran and world powers to discuss the nuclear deal and sees it as a positive step, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

