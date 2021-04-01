U.S. State Department welcomes Friday meeting between Iran, world powers

The United States welcomes the meeting set to take place on Friday between Iran and world powers to discuss the nuclear deal and sees it as a positive step, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.

