Left Menu

Rakesh Tikait to campaign against farm laws in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-04-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 16:29 IST
Rakesh Tikait to campaign against farm laws in Gujarat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday kicked off his two-day tour of Gujarat, during which he will campaign against the three Central farm laws, by visiting Goddesses Ambaji's temple in Banaskantha district.

Taking a veiled swipe at the BJP and the Centre while entering the Gujarat border, Tikait showed his passport to reporters and said he has brought it ''in case it is required to enter Gujarat''.

Tikait alighted from a train at Abu Road station in neighboring Rajasthan where he was welcomed by farmers.

When asked if he is carrying a COVID-19 negative report which is mandatory while traveling in Gujarat, he replied in the affirmative and said, ''I have all the documents with me. This is my passport if it is required to enter Gujarat''.

Tikait is scheduled to address farmers at Palanpur later in the day.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November of last year against the Centre's agriculture reform laws. The protesting farmers are demanding the repeal of the three laws along with a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

More than 10 rounds of talks between the central government and the farmers' union have failed to end the deadlock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021