Protesting farmers build bamboo huts for protection from heat

Protesting farmers have built bamboo huts on the theme of the tricolour to protect themselves from the heat at the Ghazipur border. "We have built these huts in order to get respite from the scorching sun. You can see there are big boulders around which absorb heat quickly. So on the order of Rakesh Tikaitji, we are building these shelters," a farmer said.

"We're painting these eco-friendly huts like the tricolour to keep our morale high," he added. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Uttar Pradesh state president Rajbir Singh Yadav said, "The decision to build these bumboo huts has been taken to get relief from the harsh sun. We are painting these huts with colours of the tricolour so as to show our love for our country."

"We have meagre resources still we are doing what we can," Yadav added. On Thursday, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah had said that lakhs of farmers, protesting against the three farm laws passed by the union government last year, will march towards the Parliament on foot sometime in the middle of May.

Mollah told ANI that the march is being organised because "the government is not listening to the voices of the farmers". Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

