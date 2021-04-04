Youth dies after falling ill in police custody in Rajasthan's Mandsaur

A youth, arrested by the Narcotics Wing of Rajasthan Police for in a case of drug possession, died on Saturday allegedly after falling ill in custody. The deceased youth, Sohail (21), was a resident of Rajasthan's Pratapgarh.

"Sohail, a resident of Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, was apprehended by Narcotics Wing with 90 grams of smack. He fell ill and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead," Mandsaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary. However, the brother of the deceased alleged that the police killed his brother.

"After arresting him, a policeman demanded Rs 50 lakhs. They killed my brother the same day. There are torture marks on his body," claimed Sohail's brother Murad. The Mandsaur SP informed that an investigation is launched into the allegation. (ANI)

