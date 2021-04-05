UN Envoy to Somalia condemns attacks in Lower Shabelle region

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, James Swan, condemned yesterday's attacks against the Somali National Army bases in Barire and Awdhegle towns in the Lower Shabelle region.

"We strongly condemn these attacks that targeted Somali forces. This is a vivid reminder of the sacrifices being made by Somali soldiers every day as they fight bravely to keep Somalia and its people safe," said Mr Swan. "We extend our condolences for the loss of life, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Advertisement

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attacks and has reportedly sustained heavy losses in the face of strong action by the Somali National Army.

(With Inputs from APO)