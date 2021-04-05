Left Menu

Delhi govt increases number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday has decided to increase the number of beds reserved for coronavirus patients at several hospitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:46 IST
Delhi govt increases number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday has decided to increase the number of beds reserved for coronavirus patients at several hospitals. The government, in a media release, stated that in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, it has been decided to designate an increased number of beds the hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases of the infection at nine government hospitals.

These hospitals include Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), where beds are to be increased from 300 to 1,000. At Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, the number of reserved beds is to be increased from 50 to 100 while at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) Hospital it is to be hiked to 500. "Further, MD/Directors of all the above-mentioned COVID hospitals must upgrade the number of beds indicated against their hospital with immediate effect and logistics required, if any, may be sourced by using powers delegated under section 50 of the Disaster Management Act," the order stated.

"54 large private hospitals, having bed strength of 100 beds or more, are to reserve at least 30 per cent of their ICU beds or double the occupancy as on April 5, whichever higher and 30 per cent of their ward bed capacity or double the occupancy, whichever higher for COVID-related treatment," the government said in another order ensuring that the treatment of non-COVID critical patients is not compromised. Delhi reported 3,548 new COVID-19 cases and 15 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The city has 14,589 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

