Three rusted mines recovered and diffused in J-K's Samba district

Three rusted mines were on Tuesday recovered from a field in a bordering area in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The bomb squad has diffused the explosives which were found in the Samba district of the Valley.

"Three anti-personnel mines were recovered in farming land of Dera village. A team of bomb squad has diffused it in a controlled manner. However, the bombs were old and rusted," Dutt Khajuria, Rajpura chowki in- charge said while speaking to reporters.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

