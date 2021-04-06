Three rusted mines recovered and diffused in J-K's Samba district
Three rusted mines were on Tuesday recovered from a field in a bordering area in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The bomb squad has diffused the explosives which were found in the Samba district of the Valley.ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:32 IST
Three rusted mines were on Tuesday recovered from a field in a bordering area in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The bomb squad has diffused the explosives which were found in the Samba district of the Valley.
"Three anti-personnel mines were recovered in farming land of Dera village. A team of bomb squad has diffused it in a controlled manner. However, the bombs were old and rusted," Dutt Khajuria, Rajpura chowki in- charge said while speaking to reporters.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
