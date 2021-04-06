Left Menu

Food minister reviews modernisation plan of CWC; asks PSU to double storage capacity by 2023-end

He also asked CWC to focus on building cold chain storage facilities for perishable commodities on priority basis, besides modern silos for foodgrains. In the review meeting, the minister said that CWC should double its warehouse storage capacity by the end of year 2023 and achieve a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore by 2024-25 fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:04 IST
Food minister reviews modernisation plan of CWC; asks PSU to double storage capacity by 2023-end

Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the modernisation and asset monetisation plan of state-run Central Warehouse Corporation (CWC) and stressed on the need to double its warehouse storage capacity by 2023-end. He also asked CWC to focus on building cold chain storage facilities for perishable commodities on priority basis, besides modern silos for foodgrains. In the review meeting, the minister said that CWC should double its warehouse storage capacity by the end of year 2023 and achieve a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore by 2024-25 fiscal. At present, CWC warehouse storage capacity is 125 lakh tonnes.

Further, the minister said CWC should build modern silos for wheat and rice storage all over the country so that maximum grains can be stored for longer periods, a statement said. Goyal also directed CWC to build more cold chain facilities for storage of onion, potato and tomato in coordination with cooperative NAFED. ''...the tariff rationalization and setting of warehouses should be done independently by CWC without any bureaucratic interference,'' Goyal said in the meeting, adding that maximum powers of decision making for operations should be delegated to the PSU. That apart, the minister asked CWC to prepare a masterplan for upgradation of all its 423 warehouses. ''CWC should do the warehouse / storage gap analysis for agricultural produce and accordingly prepare plans with the help of architects and experts,'' he said. Goyal also instructed CWC to do safety audit for fire, earthquakes, burglary and accidents in its all warehouses regularly. The minister further said CWC should work on a mission mode for taking care of all stakeholders, including staff, clients, workers and truck drivers. He said all CWC warehouses must have modern and convenience facilities, proper waiting rooms/restrooms, worker-sheds, drinking water facilities and other basic amenities with neat and clean ambience. CWC's warehousing activities include foodgrain and industrial warehousing, custom bonded warehouses, container freight stations, inland clearance depots and air cargo complexes. Apart from storage and handling, CWC also provides services in the areas of clearing, transportation, disinfestation and fumigation, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...

Polling concludes peacefully across 1.5 lakh stations, 475 constituencies.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday across 1.5 lakh polling stations in 475 Assembly constituencies. While Assam witnessed polling for its third and last phase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021