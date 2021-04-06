Left Menu

I&B Ministry asks news channels to disseminate message of COVID- appropriate behaviour, vaccination

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday wrote to all private satellite TV news channels to appropriately disseminate messages for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:07 IST
I&B Ministry asks news channels to disseminate message of COVID- appropriate behaviour, vaccination
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday wrote to all private satellite TV news channels to appropriately disseminate messages for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination. In a letter, the ministry said that private TV channels have always been in the forefront of spreading important messages in the larger public interest.

"It is, therefore, requested that the private channels may appropriately disseminate messages for COVID- appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible age group persons so as to create greater awareness among the citizens of the country," the ministry said. The letter said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened a high-level meeting on April 4 to review the emerging situation in view of COVID-19 cases seeing an "alarming upward trend" and noted that the government has decided to focus on the five-fold strategy to deal with the emerging crisis - testing, tracing, treatment, COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

"It is, therefore, imperative that all stakeholders take forward the communication strategy with a renewed emphasis on 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi'," the letter said. India reported over 96,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...

Polling concludes peacefully across 1.5 lakh stations, 475 constituencies.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday across 1.5 lakh polling stations in 475 Assembly constituencies. While Assam witnessed polling for its third and last phase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021