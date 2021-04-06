Left Menu

COVID-19 death numbers in Punjab, Chhattisgarh cause of concern: Health Ministry

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that Chhattisgarh was reporting six per cent of total COVID-19 cases in the country and the death numbers being reported from the state and from Punjab due to COVID-19 was "a cause of extreme concern".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:59 IST
COVID-19 death numbers in Punjab, Chhattisgarh cause of concern: Health Ministry
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that Chhattisgarh was reporting six per cent of total COVID-19 cases in the country and the death numbers being reported from the state and from Punjab due to COVID-19 was "a cause of extreme concern". Addressing a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the country, he said the condition of Chhattisgarh has "deteriorated in the second wave of infections".

"Chhattisgarh is a cause of concern. It reports six per cent of total COVID cases and three per cent of total deaths in the country. Compared to Punjab, active cases and death toll are very low in Delhi and Haryana. It is satisfactory that share of RT-PCR tests in average daily tests has increased to 76 per cent in Punjab," Bhushan said "Death numbers being reported in Punjab and Chhattisgarh are the cause of extreme concern," he added.

The central government has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them in 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. "The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the State Health Department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures," a health ministry statement said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...

Polling concludes peacefully across 1.5 lakh stations, 475 constituencies.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday across 1.5 lakh polling stations in 475 Assembly constituencies. While Assam witnessed polling for its third and last phase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021