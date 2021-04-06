COVID-19 positive Farooq Abdullah getting better, informs his son Omar

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, who was hospitalised last week after testing positive for COVID-19, is responding well to treatment and is getting better, informed his son Omar Abdullah on Tuesday. "My father has asked me to convey his deep gratitude to all our colleagues for these prayers and all the messages he has been receiving. He is responding well to the treatment and is getting better," Omar said in a tweet.

He also shared images of party workers and supporters across Jammu and Kashmir praying for the leader's speedy recovery. "NC holds special prayers for speedy recovery of Dr Farooq Abdullah across Jammu and Kashmir Sagar, Kamal lead prayers at Nawa e Subha, similar meetings held at Pir Panjal, Kargil, Jammu, Chenab units," the NC leader had tweeted.

Farooq was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar last Saturday after he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. "Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers," Omar had said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister got diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 30, weeks after he had received his first dose of vaccine against coronavirus at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar on March 2. (ANI)

