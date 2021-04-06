Maharashtra: 2 killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur

Two members of a family were killed in a tiger attack in a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said.

The incident took place in the Sindewahi forest range under Brahmapuri division when the two men, residents of Pawanpar village, had gone to collect Mahua flowers, he said.

The spot of the incident is around 45 km away from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve located in the district.

''The two were found dead in a wildlife (tiger) attack in Pawanpar beat of the Sindewahi range,'' the official said.

The bodies of the victims, identified as Kamlakar Rishi Undirwade (60) and his nephew Durwas Dhanuji Undirwade (48), were found 200 metres apart in the forest, he said.

The forest department has awarded compensation to the kin of the deceased, the official said.

According to officials, it was rare that two persons were killed by a tiger under a particular forest range on the same day.

With Tuesday's incident, the toll of people killed in the human-animal conflict in the region so far mounted to 11.

Nine of these 11 victims had died in the attack by tigers while two were killed by leopards.

