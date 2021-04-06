Left Menu

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:00 IST
Punjab govt to fast-track growth of digital network, provide broadband access for all
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite having a telecom infrastructure density almost double to that of the national average, the Punjab government has decided to increase it further to ensure fast track growth of digital communication network and provide affordable and universal access of broadband for all in the border state. As per a statement, Punjab's telecom infrastructure density ranks third in the country and is presently 0.7 per 1,000 population. The national average, meanwhile, stands at 0.42 per 1,000.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Tuesday issued directions to expedite the process of clearance for installation of more telecom infrastructure in the state and asked the Housing and Urban Development and Science, Technology and Environment Departments to adopt the State Telecom Policy aimed at increasing the telecom density to bridge the digital divide in the border state. "Punjab is one of the few states where teledensity is already very high and is the third among all circles in the country with 125 per cent teledensity, only behind Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. In order to further improve the quality and better data speed, the infrastructure was required to be strengthened further," Mahajan said.

She added that with further strengthening of infrastructure, the quality of telecom services for mobile and internet users will improve significantly and will also prove to be a benchmark step to provide broadband access to all the villages in the state. The Chief Secretary also directed the departments concerned and all the Deputy Commissioners to clear all the pending applications received on Punjab Business First Portal for installation of telecom infrastructure in a stipulated timeframe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

