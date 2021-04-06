Left Menu

LG Manoj Sinha launches online portal to strengthen e-Governance in J-K

Strengthening the e-Governance structure and bringing transparency in the system, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched two mobile applications -- 'Hamari Sadak' and 'Tameer Taraqqi' which will allow residents to register and track their grievances and enable effective supervision of development projects through data updated by field staff.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:03 IST
LG Manoj Sinha launches online portal to strengthen e-Governance in J-K
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Strengthening the e-Governance structure and bringing transparency in the system, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched two mobile applications -- 'Hamari Sadak' and 'Tameer Taraqqi' which will allow residents to register and track their grievances and enable effective supervision of development projects through data updated by field staff. According to the statement, Jammu and Kashmir Public Works- Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System (JKPW-OMMAS), and the two said apps of Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department have been developed through the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The portal would facilitate complete online management and monitoring of infrastructure with various functionalities including geo-tracking and dynamic update. The portal would also enable complete automation of human resource activities viz online employee details, seniority list, the addition of new employees, besides updating of employee information. "It would enhance transparency in the overall functioning of the department and make 'Jan Bhagidhari' (public participation) an integral part of the project execution process through seamless flow of information in the public domain," LG Sinha said congratulating the Public Works (R&B) department for developing the online portal and mobile apps.

He also said: "Complete automation of human resource activities, management and monitoring of infrastructure, project proposal and estimation, project execution and quality control is being done to bring greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of the PW(R&B) department." he said. The new online initiatives are also aimed at making the grievance management system more robust and responsive by covering important features like online registration of new grievances, tracking of grievances, online monitoring and real-time grievance report,m he added.

"Now, people can register and track their grievances regarding Public Works (Roads & Buildings) department through 'Hamari Sadak' app, while 'Tameer Taraqqi' app will ensure effective project supervision through dynamic updation of project status by the field staff," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ''wasteland of vapid'' content

A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video feeds children inappropriate material in a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content so it can serve them ads. The inquiry comes despite Google agreeing to pay ...

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021