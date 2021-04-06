Left Menu

GM to start making Silverado electric pickups late next year in Detroit - source

General Motors Co is planning to start production of Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup truck late next year at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, a source familiar with the U.S. automaker's plan said on Tuesday. The news about the company working on the pickup truck was reported last year. The Detroit-Hamtramck plant is expected to build a broad range of full-size electric trucks and sport utility vehicles.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 23:00 IST
GM to start making Silverado electric pickups late next year in Detroit - source
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@gmapj)

General Motors Co is planning to start production of Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup truck late next year at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, a source familiar with the U.S. automaker's plan said on Tuesday. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in early 2023 as a 2024 model, another source said.

The company declined to comment on the production timeline for Silverado. Its announcement that the trucks will be made at the Michigan plant, also known Factory Zero, sent GM shares to a record $62.45. Wall Street has been increasingly focusing on GM's strategy to roll out electric vehicles, as it slowly aims to catch up with EV market leader Tesla Inc. It had recently unveiled GMC Hummer electric sport utility vehicle, which will also be built at Factory Zero.

The company's plan is part of increased projected spending of between $9 billion and $10 billion this year, including more than $7 billion for electric as well as autonomous vehicles. GM said the electric Silverado is expected to offer customers a range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. The news about the company working on the pickup truck was reported last year.

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant is expected to build a broad range of full-size electric trucks and sport utility vehicles. Additional models and details will be announced later. Prior to this, GM had said that electric Hummer pickup truck and automated EV shuttle, the Cruise Origin, will be made at the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Mortality among youth, middle-aged people a cause of concern: Karnataka health minister

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed concern at that mortality among the youth and middle-aged people due to COVID-19. The deaths yesterday included youths of age 25, also 35 and 40 ye...

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ''wasteland of vapid'' content

A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video feeds children inappropriate material in a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content so it can serve them ads. The inquiry comes despite Google agreeing to pay ...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021