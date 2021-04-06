Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, night curfew in Gujarat from Wednesday till April 30

Night curfew will be imposed in 20 cities of Gujarat between 8 pm to 6 am from Wednesday till April 30, informed Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday. The cities where night curfew will be imposed are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Patan, Godhra, Dahod, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, and Amreli.

"100 people to be allowed at weddings. Grand events to be postponed until April 30. Government offices to remain closed on Saturday till April 30," said Rupani during a review meeting with officials over the COVID-19 situation. Gujarat reported 3280 new COVID-19 cases, 2167 discharges and 17 deaths on Tuesday. Total cases in the state are 3,24,878. Total discharged cases are 3,02,932. The active cases are 17,348 and total deaths are 4,598.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat High Court directed the state government to take a decision on weekend curfew. The high court observed that there is a need for lockdown in the state and directed the state government to take a decision on the same in the next three to four days.

The court also ordered a ban on political programs in view of the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. Most states in the country have imposed new restrictions amid the latest surge in COVID-19 infections. The Maharashtra government has announced new guidelines under its 'Break the Chain' campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections, including night curfew and weekend lockdown.

The Delhi government has also imposed a night curfew till April 30. (ANI)

