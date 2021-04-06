Left Menu

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, night curfew in Gujarat from Wednesday till April 30

Night curfew will be imposed in 20 cities of Gujarat between 8 pm to 6 am from Wednesday till April 30, informed Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-04-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 23:04 IST
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, night curfew in Gujarat from Wednesday till April 30
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Night curfew will be imposed in 20 cities of Gujarat between 8 pm to 6 am from Wednesday till April 30, informed Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday. The cities where night curfew will be imposed are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Patan, Godhra, Dahod, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, and Amreli.

"100 people to be allowed at weddings. Grand events to be postponed until April 30. Government offices to remain closed on Saturday till April 30," said Rupani during a review meeting with officials over the COVID-19 situation. Gujarat reported 3280 new COVID-19 cases, 2167 discharges and 17 deaths on Tuesday. Total cases in the state are 3,24,878. Total discharged cases are 3,02,932. The active cases are 17,348 and total deaths are 4,598.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat High Court directed the state government to take a decision on weekend curfew. The high court observed that there is a need for lockdown in the state and directed the state government to take a decision on the same in the next three to four days.

The court also ordered a ban on political programs in view of the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. Most states in the country have imposed new restrictions amid the latest surge in COVID-19 infections. The Maharashtra government has announced new guidelines under its 'Break the Chain' campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections, including night curfew and weekend lockdown.

The Delhi government has also imposed a night curfew till April 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Mortality among youth, middle-aged people a cause of concern: Karnataka health minister

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed concern at that mortality among the youth and middle-aged people due to COVID-19. The deaths yesterday included youths of age 25, also 35 and 40 ye...

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ''wasteland of vapid'' content

A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video feeds children inappropriate material in a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content so it can serve them ads. The inquiry comes despite Google agreeing to pay ...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021