Left Menu

KSRTC employees go on indefinite strike, commuters stranded in Bengaluru

Bus services were affected and commuters were stranded in Bengaluru on Wednesday as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees went on an indefinite strike over their demand for revision of salary.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 10:34 IST
KSRTC employees go on indefinite strike, commuters stranded in Bengaluru
Majestic bus terminal, Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI

Bus services were affected and commuters were stranded in Bengaluru on Wednesday as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees went on an indefinite strike over their demand for revision of salary. The KSRTC has issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.

Nagaraj, Division controller of KSRTC said, "RTO joint commissioner came today morning and contacted all private operators. They have made arrangements to transport people. We are looking forward to providing good service to the public." "We are struggling from morning to transport the people using private services. Taxicabs will also be used later in the day to transport people who are affected by this strike," he further said.

"Employees have not reported for duties. We are trying to convince them but they are not willing to operate bus services," he added. Soumya, a student said, "Now we have to take metro services because there is no other mode of transport to take us to college. We have exams, if we do not take the exams we will fail. The college administration has not postponed the exams. They told us that it is our problem how to reach the college, They asked us to use the metro or autorickshaws."

"Our studies and classes are just getting back on track after the long shutdown of college. It is very unfortunate that they are not concerned about our future," she said. Rizwa, who came to Bengaluru for medical treatment, said, "I am waiting for an autorickshaw. There is no other way."

Santosh from Bihar said, "We did not know about the protests. Now I am stuck here, I am calling a friend for help." KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department.

Several meetings were held previously with transport association and organisation with the transport minister, state Deputy Chief Minister and also with Chief Minister, but nothing fruitful emerged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Hisense collaborates with Croma for enhancing consumers delight with 'Touch-Feel-Try' of their line-up of LED Televisions

- Hisense range of QLED, UHD and Smart TVs will now be available at 185 Croma stores across India with 3 Year Warranty across entire 4K Range - Already available on Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital, Hisense Brand strengthens ...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021