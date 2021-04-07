Norway wealth fund makes first investment in renewable energy project

Norway wealth fund makes first investment in renewable energy projectReuters | Oslo | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:35 IST
Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has made its first direct investment in a renewable energy project, a new asset class for the fund, it said on Wednesday.
