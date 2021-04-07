Left Menu

Kazakhstan Defence Minister on official visit to India from 7-10 April

The Kazakh Defence Minister is scheduled to arrive in Jodhpur today and is expected to travel to Jaisalmer, New Delhi and Agra for meetings and visit defence establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 15:15 IST
 Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev will hold a bilateral meeting with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on April 09, 2021. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Defence of Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev is on an official visit to India from April 7-10, 2021. The Kazakh Defence Minister is scheduled to arrive in Jodhpur today and is expected to travel to Jaisalmer, New Delhi and Agra for meetings and visit defence establishments.

Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev will hold a bilateral meeting with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on April 09, 2021. This will be the first meeting after Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev was re-appointed as Defence Minister of Kazakhstan.

The two Ministers had last met in Moscow on September 05, 2020, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting. The Kazakh Defence Minister is in India on the invitation of Raksha Mantri.

