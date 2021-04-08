Left Menu

Registration for Rajasthan health insurance scheme will be free

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 00:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government has decided to do free registration for its ambitious Chief Minister's 'Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana' so that more people can avail the benefit.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision on Wednesday at a high-level review meeting with the officials held here regarding the implementation of the scheme.

He instructed to ensure 100 per cent registration in this scheme, which aims to provide cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to each family of the state.

He said the scheme, which comes into effect from May 1, will not require any registration fee, charges for depositing premium and document printing at e-Mitra kiosk. The state government will bear this fee. While registering on e-Mitra, the beneficiary will have to pay only Rs 850 as the premium amount.

The chief minister said usually people have to pay a premium of up to Rs 30,000 to get cashless health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh, but for the public health, the state government has to bear Rs 3,500 crore and provide this facility in just Rs 850.

The government will provide this health insurance to about 1.10 crore families, as well as 13 lakh small and marginal farmers and families of more than 4 lakh contract workers under the ambit of National Food Security and Socio Economic Census-2011. Other families will be able to avail insurance for just Rs 850.

The chief minister directed that to ensure the health security of every person of the state and the work of registration in this scheme should be done with mission spirit.

Registration will be done in the scheme till April 30, following which they will have to wait for three months to join the scheme. The plan includes 1,576 packages of treatment for various diseases, including COVID-19.

Beneficiaries will be able to get treatment in government and private hospitals affiliated to the scheme. This will also include medical expenses 5 days before hospitalisation and 15 days after discharge.

In order to make the scheme accessible to the people and ensure participation of all classes in it, the chief minister will hold a dialogue with the public representatives and personnel at the ward and panchayat level through video conference on April 10. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

