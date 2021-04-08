Left Menu

Tirupati LS by-poll: Chandrababu Naidu to begin campaign from today

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to kick-start his election campaign for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election from Thursday.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 09:43 IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to kick-start his election campaign for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election from Thursday. Naidu flew from Hyderabad and landed at Tirupati Airport at Renigunta this morning.

The former Chief Minister will first offer prayers at the Lord Balaji temple and then start his poll campaign. Later, he is scheduled to interact with party local leaders at a private convention center and then he will leave for Srikalahasti in the afternoon to participate in the election campaign along with TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi.

By-election for Tirupati Parliament Constituency is necessitated due to the demise of sitting MP Balli Durga Prasada Rao of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Polling will be held on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

