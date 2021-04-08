Fire breaks out in factory near Delhi's Damodar Park

A fire broke out on Thursday in a factory near Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) office here in Damodar Park in Dilshad Garden Industrial Area.

As many as 15 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Rs 7 lakh cr being spent on green highways; Rs 60K cr projects in Delhi to curb pollution: Gadkari

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)